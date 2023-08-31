AFN Naples Radio News: Strategy to Counter Chinese Military Buildup & AI Detection in D.C. Airspace

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, SPOKE ON THE United States Strategy to country the military build up in china, as China focuses on the sheer mass of its military, the U.S. will "out-match adversaries by out-thinking, out-strategizing and out-maneuvering them."

An artificial intelligence-powered airspace monitoring system is set to be installed to enhance protection of the nation's capital with the potential to scale across other Defense Department and U.S. government installations and systems.