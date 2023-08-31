Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News: Strategy to Counter Chinese Military Buildup & AI Detection in D.C. Airspace

    ITALY

    08.28.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, SPOKE ON THE United States Strategy to country the military build up in china, as China focuses on the sheer mass of its military, the U.S. will "out-match adversaries by out-thinking, out-strategizing and out-maneuvering them."
    An artificial intelligence-powered airspace monitoring system is set to be installed to enhance protection of the nation's capital with the potential to scale across other Defense Department and U.S. government installations and systems.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News: Strategy to Counter Chinese Military Buildup & AI Detection in D.C. Airspace, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RADIO
    NEWS
    CHINA

