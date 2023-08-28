Suicide Prevention News Update

August 29th the Coalition Empowered Community Suicide Prevention Force had a signing of the suicide prevention proclamation. On July 30th, AFN Kaiserslautern talked with one of U.S. Army Rheinland-Pfalz Garrison Chaplains Todd Chaney in studio about suicide awareness. (U.S. Army Audio by Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2023 02:09
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
