    Suicide Prevention News Update

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.30.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    August 29th the Coalition Empowered Community Suicide Prevention Force had a signing of the suicide prevention proclamation. On July 30th, AFN Kaiserslautern talked with one of U.S. Army Rheinland-Pfalz Garrison Chaplains Todd Chaney in studio about suicide awareness. (U.S. Army Audio by Tamillyah Jo)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 02:09
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    suicide prevention
    kmc
    suicide awareness

