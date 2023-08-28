Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GTMO - Liberty Rocky movie Mondays

    GTMO - Liberty Rocky movie Mondays

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    08.30.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    230830-N-DN657-1003 - A radio spot informing NAS Guantanamo Bay listeners of the base liberty program's rocky movie Monday's for the month of September. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 18:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76164
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109857643.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GTMO - Liberty Rocky movie Mondays, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    movie
    GTMO
    liberty
    Guantanamo bay
    Rocky
    unaccompanied

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT