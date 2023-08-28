230830-N-DN657-1001 - A radio spot informing NAS Guantanamo Bay listeners of the fall fitness and figure competition. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 18:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76162
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109857634.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO - fall fitness and figure competition, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT