    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXV

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    The Exchange has a long standing history of ensuring their customers are taken care of and happy with purchases. At our local BX located at the Bangor Air National Guard Base, the hard working team has an outstanding reputation for excellent customer service. Join us as we talk with Victoria Brown, the Store Manager.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 14:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:17:23
    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXV, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maine
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    MAINEiacs
    Bangor Air National Guard Base
    The MAINEiac Radio Show

