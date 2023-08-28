The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXV

The Exchange has a long standing history of ensuring their customers are taken care of and happy with purchases. At our local BX located at the Bangor Air National Guard Base, the hard working team has an outstanding reputation for excellent customer service. Join us as we talk with Victoria Brown, the Store Manager.