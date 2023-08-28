Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg hazard to navigation radio call

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Sécurité.Sécurité.Sécurité. All Stations. All Stations. All Stations. This is Coast Guard Sector. St Petersburg, Florida. Sector St. Pete. Sector St Pete. Mariners are advised that due to unknown navigational hazards and unreliability of age navigation caused by Hurricane Idalia impacts, recreational and commercial traffic should proceed with caution on the waters of the west coast of Florida from areas surrounding Fort Myers Beach to Keaton Beach. Mariners are requested to immediately report any hazards navigation, discrepancy, AIDS, navigation, or any other hazardous conditions. Please make reports to the Sector St Petersburg Command Center via Channel 16 or 866-881-1392. This is Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg, Florida out. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 13:54
    Category: Newscasts
    command center
    sector St. Petersburg
    hazards to navigation
    hurricane idalia

