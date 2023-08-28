Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg hazard to navigation radio call

Sécurité.Sécurité.Sécurité. All Stations. All Stations. All Stations. This is Coast Guard Sector. St Petersburg, Florida. Sector St. Pete. Sector St Pete. Mariners are advised that due to unknown navigational hazards and unreliability of age navigation caused by Hurricane Idalia impacts, recreational and commercial traffic should proceed with caution on the waters of the west coast of Florida from areas surrounding Fort Myers Beach to Keaton Beach. Mariners are requested to immediately report any hazards navigation, discrepancy, AIDS, navigation, or any other hazardous conditions. Please make reports to the Sector St Petersburg Command Center via Channel 16 or 866-881-1392. This is Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg, Florida out. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)