230830-N-CR158-1001 - A radio spot informing listeners about the procedure of filling out an absent from quarters form before temporarily leaving Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 10:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76152
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109856365.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO: Absent From Quarters Form, by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
