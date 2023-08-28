Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Review: Logical but unexpected - Witnessing Finland's path to NATO from a close distance

    NATO Review: Logical but unexpected - Witnessing Finland's path to NATO from a close distance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    08.30.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Natochannel           

    On 4 April 2023, Finland’s Blue Cross Flag was hoisted at NATO Headquarters, marking the nation’s entry into the Alliance. Finland’s formal accession to NATO was the culmination of an 11-month membership path that was triggered following Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. The overwhelming majority of Finns supported their nation’s NATO membership, and many toasts were raised that day in early spring. Though joining the Alliance without Sweden – which was left to wait for the completion of its own accession process - put a slight damper on the festive occasion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 05:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76142
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109855881.mp3
    Length: 00:15:42
    Genre Blues
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nato

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT