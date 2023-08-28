Interview with Staff Sgt. Alexander Kilbane, instructor for Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course at 426th Regional Training Institute, Wisconsin National Guard

This is a recording of an audio interview with Staff Sgt. Alexander Kilbane, instructor for Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course at 426th Regional Training Institute, Wisconsin National Guard, completed on Aug. 29, 2023, about the course at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course is taught several times a year by the 426th and prepares Soldiers from both the active- and reserve-components of the Army to manage specific transportation and mobility needs for units. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)