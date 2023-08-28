Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview with Staff Sgt. Alexander Kilbane, instructor for Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course at 426th Regional Training Institute, Wisconsin National Guard

    Interview with Staff Sgt. Alexander Kilbane, instructor for Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course at 426th Regional Training Institute, Wisconsin National Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is a recording of an audio interview with Staff Sgt. Alexander Kilbane, instructor for Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course at 426th Regional Training Institute, Wisconsin National Guard, completed on Aug. 29, 2023, about the course at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course is taught several times a year by the 426th and prepares Soldiers from both the active- and reserve-components of the Army to manage specific transportation and mobility needs for units. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 18:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76137
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109855125.mp3
    Length: 00:10:54
    Artist Staff Sgt. Alexander Kilbane
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Staff Sgt. Alexander Kilbane, instructor for Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course at 426th Regional Training Institute, Wisconsin National Guard, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT