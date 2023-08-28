The High Ground - Episode 17 - Dr. Keith Krapels - Director, USASMDC Technical Center

The High Ground podcast - Episode 17 - U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's Dr. Keith Krapels, the recently appointed director of the USASMDC Technical Center, talks about his background and vision for the organization as they develop emerging space, missile defense, and high-altitude capabilities, and why what they do matters in defense of the nation. Released August 29, 2023. Produced by Ronald Bailey.