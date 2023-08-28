Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Episode 17 - Dr. Keith Krapels - Director, USASMDC Technical Center

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground podcast - Episode 17 - U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's Dr. Keith Krapels, the recently appointed director of the USASMDC Technical Center, talks about his background and vision for the organization as they develop emerging space, missile defense, and high-altitude capabilities, and why what they do matters in defense of the nation. Released August 29, 2023. Produced by Ronald Bailey.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 15:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:23:55
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The High Ground - Episode 17 - Dr. Keith Krapels - Director, USASMDC Technical Center, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

