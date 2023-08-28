Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Kabul 5K Memorial Run & KHS football Camp

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.29.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 10th Expeditionary Air Medical Evacuation Wing put on a Kabul 5K for the 13 service members who lost their lives August 26th, 2021 in the evacuation of Afghanistan. A1C Dom Ingram participated in the run and shares his experience. Other story is the Kaiserslautern Highschool football team held a joint practice with two local German teams and had some players from the Frankfurt Galaxy show up. They helped each other learn the game and help it grow across Germany. (SGT Kevin Henderson reports)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 09:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
