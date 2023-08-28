Fort Meade Declassified Ep 79 Wish of a Lifetime

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76122" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Wish of a Lifetime recipients; Paul Lange, Kenneth Huelsman, and Thomas Fischer as they reflect on their time stationed together on Fort Meade during the Vietnam War.