AFN Naples radio spot highlighting the Red Cross Volunteer Orientation. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 04:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76115
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109851470.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Red Cross, by PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT