Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Regional News - Munitions Exercise and All Female Airborne Course

    AFN Naples Regional News - Munitions Exercise and All Female Airborne Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.24.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anton Wendler 

    AFN Naples

    Regional news highlighting a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise and a Historic all Female Airborne Course. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 04:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76114
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109851468.mp3
    Length: 00:02:59
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Regional News - Munitions Exercise and All Female Airborne Course, by PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT