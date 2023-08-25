On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast we get to know our new Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Marc Austin. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 17:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76108
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109851065.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:17
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT