Thirty-second spot highlighting the Labor Day bowling special, to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 00:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76104
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109850646.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spots
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
