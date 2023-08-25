Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Seagull - Ep 025 - Aug/Sep 2023

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month’s show we hear from the leadership of the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron about how they empower their Airmen by helping them understand the bigger picture, giving them a voice, giving them opportunities to lead priortizing morale and encouraging the warrior ethos. We also hear from a trio of Airmen who have all served here at Otis - two with the Air National Guard and one from when Otis was an Air Force Base - the best part? They are all related! But first, in this month’s command message, Colonel Tim Gordon, vice commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, stresses the importance of being prepared for our upcoming midpoint inspection.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 16:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:06:27
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    This work, The Seagull - Ep 025 - Aug/Sep 2023, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    inspection
    three generations
    enlisted development
    Seagull

