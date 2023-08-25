The Seagull - Ep 025 - Aug/Sep 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76100" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this month’s show we hear from the leadership of the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron about how they empower their Airmen by helping them understand the bigger picture, giving them a voice, giving them opportunities to lead priortizing morale and encouraging the warrior ethos. We also hear from a trio of Airmen who have all served here at Otis - two with the Air National Guard and one from when Otis was an Air Force Base - the best part? They are all related! But first, in this month’s command message, Colonel Tim Gordon, vice commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, stresses the importance of being prepared for our upcoming midpoint inspection.