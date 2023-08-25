Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAP Talk - Episode 2 aired on August 16, 2023

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Audio by Jenn DeHaan 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    The Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross-section of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies. The Program provides America's Soldiers with the opportunity to serve their country while preparing for their future. PaYS Partners guarantees Soldiers an interview and possible employment after leaving the Army. This unique Program is part of the Army's effort to partner with America's business community and reconnect America with its Army.

