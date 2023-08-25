The Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross-section of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies. The Program provides America's Soldiers with the opportunity to serve their country while preparing for their future. PaYS Partners guarantees Soldiers an interview and possible employment after leaving the Army. This unique Program is part of the Army's effort to partner with America's business community and reconnect America with its Army.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 15:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76099
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109849447.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:59
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TAP Talk - Episode 2 aired on August 16, 2023, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
