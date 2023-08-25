Drill Weekend with the Arkansas Army National Guard - Ep. 2

In this episode we hang out with Charlie Rock the 106th Army Band rock band during their annual training in June 2023. We discuss learning new instruments, favorite gigs, and what they love about being in the 106th.



We meet with Capt. Ben Gonzalez and Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Murray with the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade to learn more about the new Aerial Gunnery Course of Fire at Camp Robinson.



And we talk with Staff Sgt. Mike Morales, Pathfinder Instructor with the Army National Guard Pathfinder School at Fort Moore, about the importance of having pathfinder trained Soldiers in every unit across the 54.



(Recorded by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)