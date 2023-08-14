Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chevrons - Ep 026 - Going Back in TIME

    Chevrons - Ep 026 - Going Back in TIME

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode of Chevrons, we speak to four recent participants from the Technical Sergeants Involved and Mentoring Enlisted Airmen or (TIME) Workshop held at Hanscom Air Force Base. Technical Sergeants from several Air National Guard units throughout the Northeast as well as a handful of members of the Paraguayan Armed Forces participated. Attendees were guided by several Chief Master Sergeants and subject matter experts about how to develop their leadership skills. Discussions were led on topics such as empowerment, total force fitness, generational leadership, emotional intelligence and innovation. Our episode today is sort of a live “trip report” of the conference. What worked, what didn’t. What were some of the lessons learned and why workshops like this are so valuable in the development of Airmen and NCO’s at all levels.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 10:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76092
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109848673.mp3
    Length: 01:17:52
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 026 - Going Back in TIME, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    total force
    leadership
    mentorship
    TIME
    empowerment
    innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT