Chevrons - Ep 026 - Going Back in TIME

In this episode of Chevrons, we speak to four recent participants from the Technical Sergeants Involved and Mentoring Enlisted Airmen or (TIME) Workshop held at Hanscom Air Force Base. Technical Sergeants from several Air National Guard units throughout the Northeast as well as a handful of members of the Paraguayan Armed Forces participated. Attendees were guided by several Chief Master Sergeants and subject matter experts about how to develop their leadership skills. Discussions were led on topics such as empowerment, total force fitness, generational leadership, emotional intelligence and innovation. Our episode today is sort of a live “trip report” of the conference. What worked, what didn’t. What were some of the lessons learned and why workshops like this are so valuable in the development of Airmen and NCO’s at all levels.
|08.25.2023
|08.25.2023 10:09
|Newscasts
|76092
|2308/DOD_109848673.mp3
|01:17:52
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|9
|0
|0
