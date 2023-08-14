AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Air Force Ball 2023

American Forces Network Incirlik recently reported on the upcoming Air Force Ball on August 25, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 08:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76080
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109848308.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AB, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
