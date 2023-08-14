Your Personnel File – Episode 21: Women’s Equality Month

The Army is one of the most diverse organizations in the nation with each Soldier a valuable contributor to the mission because of their backgrounds and perspectives. Today, that means female Soldiers having the same opportunities to Be All They Can Be and maximize their potential. To commemorate Women’s Equality Day, listen as CW5 Maria Martinez, CW3 Andria Mills and MSG Heather Denby join host LTC Allie Scott to describe their experiences in uniform and some of their favorite memories.