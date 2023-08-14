Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Personnel File – Episode 21: Women’s Equality Month

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Audio by Bill Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    The Army is one of the most diverse organizations in the nation with each Soldier a valuable contributor to the mission because of their backgrounds and perspectives. Today, that means female Soldiers having the same opportunities to Be All They Can Be and maximize their potential. To commemorate Women’s Equality Day, listen as CW5 Maria Martinez, CW3 Andria Mills and MSG Heather Denby join host LTC Allie Scott to describe their experiences in uniform and some of their favorite memories.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 15:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:30
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Army
    HRC Women's Equality Day

