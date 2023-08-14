230822-N-DN657-1001 - A radio news story covering the Titan fighting championship visit to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 13:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76073
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109846891.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: MMA Fighters visit to GTMO, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT