Airman Magazine Editor's Note: Resilience

Audio version of the editor's note for the September 2023 issue of Airman Magazine that focuses on resiliency.



Thousands of briefings, PSA’s, social media posts and stand down days are organized and executed every year, with the goal of inspiring Airmen to become more resilient. Airmen often feel disillusioned by the monotony of annual training and become desensitized to what it genuinely means to BE or lean on a wingman.



For this issue, we talked to a licensed clinical social worker, a first sergeant from a guard unit, three doctors who study suicide and resilience and the Chief Master Sargent of the Air Force.



We asked how Airmen can transform resilience from a buzzword into a daily practice. We’ve found that the quest to wellness is as unique, personal, demanding and fulfilling as every Airman and Guardian’s path to service.