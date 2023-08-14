Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Magazine Editor's Note: Resilience

    Airman Magazine Editor's Note: Resilience

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua Robinson  

    Airman Magazine   

    Audio version of the editor's note for the September 2023 issue of Airman Magazine that focuses on resiliency.

    Thousands of briefings, PSA’s, social media posts and stand down days are organized and executed every year, with the goal of inspiring Airmen to become more resilient. Airmen often feel disillusioned by the monotony of annual training and become desensitized to what it genuinely means to BE or lean on a wingman.

    For this issue, we talked to a licensed clinical social worker, a first sergeant from a guard unit, three doctors who study suicide and resilience and the Chief Master Sargent of the Air Force.

    We asked how Airmen can transform resilience from a buzzword into a daily practice. We’ve found that the quest to wellness is as unique, personal, demanding and fulfilling as every Airman and Guardian’s path to service.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 11:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76067
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109846590.mp3
    Length: 00:01:12
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Magazine Editor's Note: Resilience, by TSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

