Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    E-Sports Thursday Throw Down

    E-Sports Thursday Throw Down

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.23.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jessica Heaney 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This 15 second radio spot discusses the E-Sports Thursday Throwdown at Spangdahlem Air Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 09:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76059
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109846382.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-Sports Thursday Throw Down, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Jessica Heaney
    Thursday Throwdowns
    Spangdahlem E-Sports

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT