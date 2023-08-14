15 second AFN radio spot promoting Women's Heritage day.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 05:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76053
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109846137.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Italy EO- Women's Heritage day, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT