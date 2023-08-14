Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: AFIMSC tackles dorm and child care center needs

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.24.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik reported on the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center putting more than $1.6 billion in infrastructure funding to improve unaccompanied housing and child development centers across the Department of the Air Force on August 24, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity Newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 07:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: AFIMSC tackles dorm and child care center needs, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Incirlik
