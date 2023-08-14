AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: AFIMSC tackles dorm and child care center needs

American Forces Network Incirlik reported on the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center putting more than $1.6 billion in infrastructure funding to improve unaccompanied housing and child development centers across the Department of the Air Force on August 24, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity Newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)