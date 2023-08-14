Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keris Aman 23 | Enhancing Peacekeeping

    MALAYSIA

    08.21.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland 

    Exercise Keris Aman

    U.S. Army soldiers from the 368th Military Police Company enhance their skills related to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations at multiple field training events during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 20-21, 2023. Keris Aman 23 enables instructors from multiple countries to integrate and provide cross education, further strengthening interoperability between Allies and partners. (Radio by A1C Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 08:39
