Keris Aman 23 | Enhancing Peacekeeping

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76030" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldiers from the 368th Military Police Company enhance their skills related to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations at multiple field training events during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 20-21, 2023. Keris Aman 23 enables instructors from multiple countries to integrate and provide cross education, further strengthening interoperability between Allies and partners. (Radio by A1C Caroline Strickland)