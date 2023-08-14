TFNewcast August 23, 2023

230823-N-AZ382-1001 SASEBO, Japan (August 23, 2023)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about Pacific Partnership 2023 arriving to the Philippines to conduct the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific on August 22, 2023. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez.)
