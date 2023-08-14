Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TFNewcast August 23, 2023

    TFNewcast August 23, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.23.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez 

    AFN Sasebo

    230823-N-AZ382-1001 SASEBO, Japan (August 23, 2023)
    A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about Pacific Partnership 2023 arriving to the Philippines to conduct the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific on August 22, 2023. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 20:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76029
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109843646.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Broadcast
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFNewcast August 23, 2023, by PO2 Joseph Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    humanitarian assistance
    Indo-Pacific
    Pacific Partnership 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT