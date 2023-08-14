Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #59

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    126th Operations Group acting commander, Lt. Col. Jason Knab is our guest on this 2 part episode. He discusses the Total Force Association with with the 126th ARW and 906th ARS work together. He discusses the many times he's moved and what gets his heart pumping.

    St. Louis Cardinals Tickets
    Richard.Olsen.6@us.af.mil

    Illinois Armed Forces Free Legal Counsel
    https://ilaflan.org/
    855-452-3526

    Military Family Readiness
    126familyreadiness@gmail.com

    Department of Psychological Health
    618-363-1426

    Podcast Email
    126rollcall@gmail.com

    126th Air Refueling Wing links:
    Linktr.ee/126arw

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 13:58
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #59, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Total force
    podcast
    National Guard
    906

