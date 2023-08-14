Roll Call - Episode #59

126th Operations Group acting commander, Lt. Col. Jason Knab is our guest on this 2 part episode. He discusses the Total Force Association with with the 126th ARW and 906th ARS work together. He discusses the many times he's moved and what gets his heart pumping.



St. Louis Cardinals Tickets

Richard.Olsen.6@us.af.mil



Illinois Armed Forces Free Legal Counsel

https://ilaflan.org/

855-452-3526



Military Family Readiness

126familyreadiness@gmail.com



Department of Psychological Health

618-363-1426



Podcast Email

126rollcall@gmail.com



126th Air Refueling Wing links:

Linktr.ee/126arw