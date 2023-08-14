Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem Red Cross Support for Hawaii

    Spangdahlem Red Cross Support for Hawaii

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.18.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Here's how you can support the Hawaii Red Cross through Spangdahlem Red Cross.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 05:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76012
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109839526.mp3
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Red Cross Support for Hawaii, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Cross
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    SPG Radio News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT