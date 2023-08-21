Two-minute newscast highlighting VCNO, Adm. Lisa Franchetti being named interim CNO, Meritorious Advancement Program Season 2 commencement, and the Navy's 248th Birthday Planning Order. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shayla D. Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 04:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76007
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109839465.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 21 August 2023, by PO1 Shayla Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
