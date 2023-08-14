Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Forces Network Diego Garcia Level Up with FFSO Radio Show

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.17.2023

    Audio by Seaman Emily Guillory 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Lt Sara Giles, Fleet and Family Support Officer on U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on her weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego August 17, 2023. During this week’s episode she and special guest, Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Peter Green, discussed the effects of parental trauma and how one can begin to overcome.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 03:43
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Forces Network Diego Garcia Level Up with FFSO Radio Show, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Radio Show
    MentalHealth
    NSFDiegoGarcia
    FFSO

