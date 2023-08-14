Thirty-second spot highlighting Patriot Day 5K information to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 03:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75999
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109838562.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patriot Day 5K - AFN Bahrain Spot, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT