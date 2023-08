Marine Minute: Typhoon Egay Relief Efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75996" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

I’M LANCE CORPORAL ALEXIS FRENCH WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



ON JULY 30, MARINES WITH THIRD MARINE AIRCRAFT WING, FIRST MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE, PROVIDED RELIEF EFFORTS AND LIFESAVING ASSISTANCE TO THE PHILIPPINES IN WAKE OF TYPHOON EGAY.



TYPHOON EGAY MADE LANDFALL ON JULY 26 NEAR REMOTE NORTHERN FUGA ISLAND, PHILIPPINES. WITH WINDS UP TO 146 MILES PER HOUR AND A 435-MILE BAND OF RAIN, THE SUPER TYPHOON AFFECTED MORE THAN 500,000 INDIVIDUALS.



THIRD MAW PROVIDED RELIEF TO REMOTE REGIONS IN THE PHILIPPINES WITHIN 24 HOURS. DUE TO SEVERE FLOODING IN MANY REGIONS, FOUR OSPREYS AND FOUR SUPER STALLIONS FLEW IN SUPPLIES PROVIDED BY THE GOVERNMENT OF THE PHILIPPINES.



WORKING ALONGSIDE FILIPINO SERVICEMEMBERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS, APPROXIMATELY 64,000 POUNDS OF RELIEF SUPPLIES DISTRIBUTED TO AFFECTED COMMUNITIES IN THREE DAYS.



THE FORWARD PRESENCE AND READY POSTURE OF FIRST MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE ASSETS IN IMMEDIATE CRISIS RESPONSE REINFORCES THE U.S. COMMITMENT TO ALLIES AND PARTNERS.



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL.