Tactical benefits of Gender Protection Planning during Keris Aman - Radio

2nd Lt. Luca Vignolini, New Zealand Army, informs multinational service members on United Nations (UN) tactical procedures for peacekeeping operations as a Gender Protection Planning instructor. Students participate in various scenarios at Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 18, 2023. Keris Aman 23 enables instructors from multiple countries to integrate and provide cross education, further strengthening interoperability between Allies and partners. (Radio by A1C Caroline Strickland)
08.17.2023
08.18.2023
|Newscasts
|75981
|2308/DOD_109835941.mp3
|00:01:00
|2023
|Radio
|MY
|3
|0
|0
