    AFN Naples BIT: Buildings, Santa Maria Del Fiore

    ITALY

    08.16.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    AFN Naples produces a bit series for radio about buildings that can be visited in Europe. This episode is about Santa Maria Del Fiore a Cathedral in Florence, Italy.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples BIT: Buildings, Santa Maria Del Fiore, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    Florence
    Santa Maria

