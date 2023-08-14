AFN Radio News: Mount Whitney Supports LSE23 & Franchetti Message to the Fleet

Over the past two weeks, the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and embarked Sixth Fleet staff conducted operations in the Mediterranean Sea while participating in Large Scale Exercise 2023 or LSE23 for short.

Admiral Lisa Franchetti, who is currently performing as acting CNO until officially gained to the position. Gave a message as acting CNO .