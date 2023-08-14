Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Radio News: Mount Whitney Supports LSE23 & Franchetti Message to the Fleet

    ITALY

    08.17.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Over the past two weeks, the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and embarked Sixth Fleet staff conducted operations in the Mediterranean Sea while participating in Large Scale Exercise 2023 or LSE23 for short.
    Admiral Lisa Franchetti, who is currently performing as acting CNO until officially gained to the position. Gave a message as acting CNO .

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 07:40
    Category: Newscasts
    CNO
    Mount Whitney
    Acting CNO

