    Jet Noise Spot

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.18.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot to warn the community of Aviano Air Base, to be cautious of the F-16 Fighting Falcon's jet noise. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 05:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75971
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109835855.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jet Noise Spot, by SrA Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #F-16
    #AFNAviano
    #JetNoise

