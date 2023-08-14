This episode of the Lessons Learned in Doctrine series coincides with the release of AFDP 1-1 Mission Command, available at https://www.doctrine.af.mil
In this episode, I sit down with retired Lieutenant General Marshall “Brad” Webb and discuss his experience as an MH-53 pilot and mission commander in responding to the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Gen Webb relates how he answered to the call to "Go help Americans" to the principles of Mission Command and the attributes of a mission command culture. Please join us!
As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 15:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75954
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109834590.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:16
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine - Ep 4 - "Go Help Americans" A Mission Command Case Study, by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT