    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine - Ep 4 - "Go Help Americans" A Mission Command Case Study

    AL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    This episode of the Lessons Learned in Doctrine series coincides with the release of AFDP 1-1 Mission Command, available at https://www.doctrine.af.mil

    In this episode, I sit down with retired Lieutenant General Marshall “Brad” Webb and discuss his experience as an MH-53 pilot and mission commander in responding to the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Gen Webb relates how he answered to the call to "Go help Americans" to the principles of Mission Command and the attributes of a mission command culture. Please join us!

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.

