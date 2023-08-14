230817-N-DN657-1003 - A radio spot informing NAS Guantanamo Bay listeners of MWR's upcoming labor day weekend pickleball tournament. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 14:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75951
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109834362.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO - labor day Pickleball tournament, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
