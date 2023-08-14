We are back from our break and Lt.j.g Daniel Ehrlich is excited to discuss all of the goings-on over the last few weeks and what's in store for DECATUR coming up!
We are also joined by a very special guest in Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Dante Hall. Listen to his epic stories of his college football career, thoughts on life in the Navy, how he learned from his past mistakes, and his secret cooking expertise!
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 00:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75931
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109832862.mp3
|Length:
|01:13:26
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The BODAR Blast Episode 12, by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT