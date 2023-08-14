Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The BODAR Blast Episode 12

    The BODAR Blast Episode 12

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Audio by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    We are back from our break and Lt.j.g Daniel Ehrlich is excited to discuss all of the goings-on over the last few weeks and what's in store for DECATUR coming up!

    We are also joined by a very special guest in Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Dante Hall. Listen to his epic stories of his college football career, thoughts on life in the Navy, how he learned from his past mistakes, and his secret cooking expertise!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 00:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75931
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109832862.mp3
    Length: 01:13:26
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    TAGS

    Podcast
    USS Decatur
    Fire Controlman
    Bold
    Daring

