The BODAR Blast Episode 12

We are back from our break and Lt.j.g Daniel Ehrlich is excited to discuss all of the goings-on over the last few weeks and what's in store for DECATUR coming up!



We are also joined by a very special guest in Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Dante Hall. Listen to his epic stories of his college football career, thoughts on life in the Navy, how he learned from his past mistakes, and his secret cooking expertise!