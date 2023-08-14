Equipping the Corps - S2 E22 Wargaming and Analysis with Col George Schreffler

The Marine Corps is currently mid-Force Design 2030 implementation and depending on where you sit: Active Duty, Reserve, Retired, a member of a sister service, curious taxpayer, or one of our many Allies/Partners; you are aware of some of the paradigm-shifting changes.



Much of the information provided to these audiences is post-decisional. The rigor, applied by the Combat Development and Integration Enterprise, to inform Force Design 2030 modernization efforts is often ignored for the sensational headline. Today, we’re going to dive into the world of wargaming and the organization responsible for this effort, The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory or MCWL.



On this episode, Tripp chats with the Director of the Wargaming Division at Marine Corps Warfighting Lab, Col George Schreffler.





Show notes:



Neptune’s Inferno: The U.S. Navy at Guadalcanal by James D. Hornfischer

War Plan Orange: The U.S. Strategy to Defeat Japan by Edward S. Miller