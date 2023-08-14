On this episode of Souda Bay's favorite game show, contestants try to guess appropriate places to park on base. It doesn't go well.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 04:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75921
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109830613.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Parking Feud, by PO1 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT