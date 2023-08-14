230815-N-DO281-1001 - A radio news story covering the Jamaica Independence Day Committee celebration for Jamaican Independence Day on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and other news around the fleet. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 14:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75916
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109829453.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: Jamaican Independence Day, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
