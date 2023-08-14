Principle Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route to Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Air Force One
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 12:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75911
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109829051.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:50
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Principle Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton Gaggle Aboard Air Force One, by Stephanie Beverly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT