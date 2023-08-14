A radio spot informing listeners of the 911 Memorial Stair Climb hosted by MWR GTMO on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 11:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75907
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109828906.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO: 911 Memorial Stair Climb, by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT