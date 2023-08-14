CUBIST S7E1: How the Glymphatic System and TBI May Impact Cognitive Function

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda, and Don discuss the article, “Associations of MRI derived glymphatic system impairment with global white matter damage and cognitive impairment in mild traumatic brain injury: A DTI-ALPS study” by Dianne Zhu Yang and colleagues and published in the Journal of Magnetic Resonance Imaging in June of 2023.
Article Citation: Yang, D. X., Sun, Z., Yu, M. M., Zou, Q. Q., Li, P. Y., Zhang, J. K., Wu, X., Li, Y. H., & Wang, M. L. (2023). Associations of MRI-Derived Glymphatic System Impairment With Global White Matter Damage and Cognitive Impairment in Mild Traumatic Brain Injury: A DTI-ALPS Study. Journal of magnetic resonance imaging : JMRI, 10.1002/jmri.28797. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1002/jmri.28797
Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37276070/
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil. The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate" by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
