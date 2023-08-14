Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CUBIST S7E1: How the Glymphatic System and TBI May Impact Cognitive Function

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda, and Don discuss the article, “Associations of MRI derived glymphatic system impairment with global white matter damage and cognitive impairment in mild traumatic brain injury: A DTI-ALPS study” by Dianne Zhu Yang and colleagues and published in the Journal of Magnetic Resonance Imaging in June of 2023.

    Article Citation: Yang, D. X., Sun, Z., Yu, M. M., Zou, Q. Q., Li, P. Y., Zhang, J. K., Wu, X., Li, Y. H., & Wang, M. L. (2023). Associations of MRI-Derived Glymphatic System Impairment With Global White Matter Damage and Cognitive Impairment in Mild Traumatic Brain Injury: A DTI-ALPS Study. Journal of magnetic resonance imaging : JMRI, 10.1002/jmri.28797. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1002/jmri.28797

    Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37276070/

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil. The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate" by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 07:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75902
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109828450.mp3
    Length: 00:10:31
    Year 2023
    Genre Science
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CUBIST S7E1: How the Glymphatic System and TBI May Impact Cognitive Function, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

