Bahrain Beat Newscast 9-10 August

Two-minute newscast covering the naming of a future Navajo-Class Towing Ship, the arrival of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, and 26th MEU arriving in the middle east, and the Bahrain NEX being named the "Best of the Best." (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shayla D. Hamilton)