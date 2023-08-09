On this week's edition of the Marne Report Podcast, ACS employee, Terri Kaupelis offers some helpful deployment tips for our spouses. Terri not only has experience with deployments through her job at ACS, but has also been through deployments as both an Active Duty spouse, and now as the spouse of a Retiree who is deploying as a DoD civilian. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 08:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75886
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109824257.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:54
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT