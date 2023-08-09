Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Report

    Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of the Marne Report Podcast, ACS employee, Terri Kaupelis offers some helpful deployment tips for our spouses. Terri not only has experience with deployments through her job at ACS, but has also been through deployments as both an Active Duty spouse, and now as the spouse of a Retiree who is deploying as a DoD civilian. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 08:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75886
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109824257.mp3
    Length: 00:23:54
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    IMCOM
    AMC
    3rd ID
    Deployment
    Army Community Service
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

