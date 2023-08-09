Marne Report

On this week's edition of the Marne Report Podcast, ACS employee, Terri Kaupelis offers some helpful deployment tips for our spouses. Terri not only has experience with deployments through her job at ACS, but has also been through deployments as both an Active Duty spouse, and now as the spouse of a Retiree who is deploying as a DoD civilian. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.